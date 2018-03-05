Bishkek hosts exhibition of contemporary art works made of textiles

An exhibition of works of contemporary art made of textiles by a Tashkent artist Dilyara Kaipova opened the day before in Bishkek.

Traditional Uzbek abra fabrics made in the city of Margilan with the help of traditional technologies are presented there. Traditional patterns include symbols of modern mass culture, logos, signs.

The main goal of the project is an attempt to combine incompatible elements: clear forms of the logo with a clearly expressed graphic and semantic context with diffuse allegorical elements of national abra fabrics.

Abra fabrics are fabrics with a pattern obtained by dyeing or printing warp yarns in one or more colors before the weaving process.

Dilyara Kaipova was born in Tashkent in 1967. In 1990, she graduated from the Republican Art School named after P. Benkov, department of artistic design. In 1998-2012, she worked as an artist-decorator at the Uzbek State Theater of Musical Drama named after Mukimi. She was also a master of dolls. She was also engaged in easel graphics. In recent years, she implements textile projects based on the traditions of the Uzbek arts and crafts.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the Kyrgyzstanis. On the opening day, visitors stood in line to make selfies amidst unusual works of art.

The exposition will last until March 18 in Asanbay Center.