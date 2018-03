Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Torobekov resigned. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Marat Torobekov submitted a notice of resignation at his own request addressed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The reasons for the resignation are still unknown.

The Spokesman for the head of state Tolgonay Stalmayeva did not confirm and also did not refute the information. "At the moment, the press service has no such information," she noted.