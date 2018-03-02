Makmal investors ask Internal Affairs Ministry to settle conflict with locals

The management of GL Makmal Developing appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State National Security Committee with a request to settle the conflict with the local population and stop rallies against the company’s work. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday evening, about a hundred residents of Kazarman village of Toguz-Toro district broke into the territory of GL Makmal Developing. They destroyed the fence, began to break down property and equipment. The participants demanded to completely stop the work of the enterprise.

«Such actions are dangerous for the company’s employees. We ask you to initiate a criminal case, eliminate illegal actions and take measures to avoid serious consequences,» the company said in a statement.

Kyrgyzaltyn signed an agreement with Kurandy Developing LLC on the lease of a land plot on the territory of Makmalzoloto. It is planned to build an absolutely new production facility for processing gold-bearing raw materials from the whole country. The company Kurandy Developing and the Chinese businessman Yang Weihong founded the company GL Makmal Developing. However, the residents oppose, believing that the plant will harm the environment.