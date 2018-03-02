12:42
-2
USD 68.11
EUR 83.17
RUB 1.21
English

Makmal investors ask Internal Affairs Ministry to settle conflict with locals

The management of GL Makmal Developing appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State National Security Committee with a request to settle the conflict with the local population and stop rallies against the company’s work. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday evening, about a hundred residents of Kazarman village of Toguz-Toro district broke into the territory of GL Makmal Developing. They destroyed the fence, began to break down property and equipment. The participants demanded to completely stop the work of the enterprise.

«Such actions are dangerous for the company’s employees. We ask you to initiate a criminal case, eliminate illegal actions and take measures to avoid serious consequences,» the company said in a statement.

Kyrgyzaltyn signed an agreement with Kurandy Developing LLC on the lease of a land plot on the territory of Makmalzoloto. It is planned to build an absolutely new production facility for processing gold-bearing raw materials from the whole country. The company Kurandy Developing and the Chinese businessman Yang Weihong founded the company GL Makmal Developing. However, the residents oppose, believing that the plant will harm the environment.
link:
views: 86
Print
Related
Makmal investor needs to conduct environmental assessment of plant construction
Local residents break fence, protest against investor at Makmal
People protest against water meters in Aidarken
Supporters of opposition members demand resignation of SCNS head
Rally for land transformation held at White House again
Residents of Toguz-Toro demand to stop construction of gold processing plant
Protesters demand resignation of SCNS head at penal colony 47 in Bishkek
Residents of Kadamdzhay demand to close Shambesai gold deposit
Chui region residents again demand land transformation
Chairman of parliamentary committee to receive protesters
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported