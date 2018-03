In March, Kyrgyzstanis will pay 14.29 soms for a cubic meter of gas. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

The tariff for industrial enterprises, commercial organizations and budget organizations, including VAT and sales tax, amounted to 17.54 soms per cubic meter, excluding VAT — 17.38 soms.

The tariff was calculated at the rate of 68.11 soms for U.S. dollar.

In February, citizens paid 14.34 soms.