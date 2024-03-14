15:55
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek

To date, 14 organizations are engaged in private heat supply in Bishkek. Deputy General Director of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC Arzymat Aldayarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, these companies currently have 29 boiler houses operating on gas. They provide heat to about 7,000 apartment and private houses.

«Previously, a moratorium was imposed on the issuance of technical specifications for electric heating and connection to the heating system of the heating and power plant. As a result, gas became the only available energy resource for heating purposes in the multi-apartment sector. The central heating system, previously considered convenient and profitable, has now become ineffective in the modern market. Today it is preferable to lay gas pipes or build boiler houses, which is a more effective solution,» Arzymat Aldayarov noted.

In addition, thanks to the joint efforts of the Bishkek City Hall and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company, by the end of 2023, 19 coal-fired boiler houses in the capital were converted to natural gas. The project was implemented within the framework of a memorandum signed by the capital’s municipality and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan in January 2021. The agreement was developed in order to implement the Plan of comprehensive measures to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek, Sokuluk, Alamedin districts of Chui region for 2021-2023.

«According to the City Hall, to date there are 72 boiler houses operating in Bishkek, 55 of which run on gas, 15 on electricity, 1 each on coal and steam. Together with the city authorities we are working to convert the remaining boiler houses to gas,» Arzymat Aldayarov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/289016/
