Gas infrastructure coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 40 percent

If at the beginning of Gazprom’s work in the republic the level of gas infrastructure coverage was 22 percent, now it has reached 40 percent. Deputy General Director of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC Arzymat Aldayarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, over nine years the company has invested more than 32 billion soms in the gas infrastructure development program and restoration of the gas industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, the volume of sales of the fuel has more than doubled — from 210 million cubic meters of gas per year to 430-440 million. By 2030, the level of gas infrastructure coverage in the republic is planned to be increased to 60 percent.

«Now we have a number of projects that will increase gas consumption several times — up to 2-2.5 billion cubic meters,» Arzymat Aldayarov said.

In addition, over nine years, the total volume of tax payments to the state budget by Gazprom Kyrgyzstan exceeded 3 billion soms.

At the end of last year alone, the company’s tax payments exceeded more than 714.7 million soms. This is 108.1 million more than the company’s payments for 2022 and 553.2 million more than at the end of 2014.

«In 2023, the company invested more than 1 billion soms in supply of 12 settlements with gas and reconstruction of gas transportation facilities. Over the entire period of its activity, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan has invested more than 32 billion soms in the reconstruction and development of the republic’s gas infrastructure and supply of 53 settlements with gas,» Arzymat Aldayarov added.
