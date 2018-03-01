12:03
Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov becomes champion of Asia in wrestling

Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov the day before became the champion of Asia in the Greco-Roman wrestling.

He competed in the weight category of 72 kilograms. On the way to the final, he defeated the Jordanian Akhmad Makhmoud Akhmed Dashan, the Indian Kuldip Malik and the Japanese Tomohiro Inoue.

In the final, 18-year-old Akzhol Makhmudov fought against 28-year-old Kazakhstani, silver medalist of World Championship 2017 Demeu Zhadraev.

This is the first gold medal of Kyrgyzstan at the current championship. This is the fourth highest award at the Asian championships for Makhmudov. Previously, he won the Asian Championship 2015, the Asian Championship 2016 among the cadets and the Asian Championship 2017 among the youth.
