13:15
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program

At least 12,800 families received 100,000 soms each under Social Contract program for two years in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Development and Migration Jyldyz Polotova said at the meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

She noted that 12,777 families of them successfully run their projects, 23 families for various reasons could not work, including because of the events in Batken region or due to the death of one of the family members.

Recall, social contract is an agreement between a poor or low-income family and a territorial unit of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The family receives 100,000 soms to open and develop a small business, but is limited in its right to receive ui-bulogo komok allowance for three years.
link: https://24.kg/english/293800/
views: 123
Print
Related
144 beekeeping farms opened in Kyrgyzstan under Social Contract program
More than 2,000 new production facilities opened under Social Contract
More than 95 percent of social contract participants are women
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation
13 May, Monday
13:05
Medical team from Kuwait arrives in Kyrgyzstan to perform operations Medical team from Kuwait arrives in Kyrgyzstan to perfo...
12:28
About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program
12:20
Bolot Temirov publishes photos of his wife beaten in pretrial detention center
12:04
Southwestern part of Bishkek to have no cold water on May 14
11:47
Two more Kyrgyzstan’s athletes to participate in 2024 Olympics