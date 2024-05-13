About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program

At least 12,800 families received 100,000 soms each under Social Contract program for two years in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Development and Migration Jyldyz Polotova said at the meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

She noted that 12,777 families of them successfully run their projects, 23 families for various reasons could not work, including because of the events in Batken region or due to the death of one of the family members.

Recall, social contract is an agreement between a poor or low-income family and a territorial unit of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The family receives 100,000 soms to open and develop a small business, but is limited in its right to receive ui-bulogo komok allowance for three years.