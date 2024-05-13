Bolot Temirov publishes photos of his wife beaten in pretrial detention center

Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov posted photos of his wife Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, beaten in the pretrial detention center, on Facebook.

«We received photos of Makhabat after she was beaten by an employee of the pretrial detention center Akylbek Ryskulov on April 5,» he posted.

Earlier, Bolot Temirov reported that his wife and her other cellmates were beaten in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1. Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy wrote a statement, in which she describes how she was subjected to abuse by a warder Aiperi Dzhekshenova.

The State Penitentiary Service denied the fact of beating. They said that Makhabat’s cellmate was going to be transferred to another cell, but the women objected to it and argued with the staff.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months.

Later, the court placed some of the detained journalists under house arrest and released under a written undertaking not to leave the city.