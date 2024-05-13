13:14
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

Bolot Temirov publishes photos of his wife beaten in pretrial detention center

Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov posted photos of his wife Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, beaten in the pretrial detention center, on Facebook.

«We received photos of Makhabat after she was beaten by an employee of the pretrial detention center Akylbek Ryskulov on April 5,» he posted.

Earlier, Bolot Temirov reported that his wife and her other cellmates were beaten in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1. Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy wrote a statement, in which she describes how she was subjected to abuse by a warder Aiperi Dzhekshenova.

The State Penitentiary Service denied the fact of beating. They said that Makhabat’s cellmate was going to be transferred to another cell, but the women objected to it and argued with the staff.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months.

Later, the court placed some of the detained journalists under house arrest and released under a written undertaking not to leave the city.
link: https://24.kg/english/293796/
views: 134
Print
Related
Дело Temirov Live. Болот Темиров опубликовал фотографии избитой в СИЗО супруги
Задержание 11 журналистов. Материалы дела передали в суд
3-year-old girl spends night in dog kennel, stepfather detained
Foreigner brutally beats saleswoman in Bishkek store
54-year-old teacher beaten by parents and colleagues in Suzak
Beating of investigator in Kant: Three suspects detained
Bishkek court places man who beat 7-year-old boy under house arrest
Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan comments on Temirov Live case
Глава МВД прокомментировал дело Temirov Live
Temirov Live case: Four more journalists placed under house arrest
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation
13 May, Monday
13:05
Medical team from Kuwait arrives in Kyrgyzstan to perform operations Medical team from Kuwait arrives in Kyrgyzstan to perfo...
12:28
About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program
12:20
Bolot Temirov publishes photos of his wife beaten in pretrial detention center
12:04
Southwestern part of Bishkek to have no cold water on May 14
11:47
Two more Kyrgyzstan’s athletes to participate in 2024 Olympics