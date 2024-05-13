13:15
Medical team from Kuwait arrives in Kyrgyzstan to perform operations

A medical team from Kuwait arrived at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the group includes 18 doctors and 10 paramedical personnel. The team is led by Professor Hishan.

«For four days, from May 13 to May 16, they will operate on children with pathologies of the visual organs, maxillofacial area, and genitourinary system. The team arrived with its equipment and medical supplies. The operations will be free,» the ministry noted and added that Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the guests.
