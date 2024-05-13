15:04
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

More than 4,000 families apply for participation in Social Contract program

More than 4,000 families have applied for participation in Social Contract program in 2024. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Development and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Jyldyz Polotova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

«Over 8,000 families underwent training in business plans and financial literacy, 4,257 families applied for 100,000 soms,» the deputy minister said.

According to Jyldyz Polotova, 37 percent of Social Contract participants receive a monthly income from 10,000 to 20,000 soms. About 5 percent earn over 40,000 soms per month.

Recall, social contract is an agreement between a poor or low-income family and a territorial unit of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The family receives 100,000 soms to open and develop a small business, but is limited in its right to receive ui-bulogo komok allowance for three years.
link: https://24.kg/english/293812/
views: 145
Print
Related
About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program
144 beekeeping farms opened in Kyrgyzstan under Social Contract program
More than 2,000 new production facilities opened under Social Contract
More than 95 percent of social contract participants are women
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
13 May, Monday
14:54
SCNS detains suspects in theft of money from bank cards of Kyrgyzstanis SCNS detains suspects in theft of money from bank cards...
14:27
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
14:23
Hospitals receive 15,500 soms for each cured patient
13:24
More than 4,000 families apply for participation in Social Contract program
13:15
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria