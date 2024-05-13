More than 4,000 families apply for participation in Social Contract program

More than 4,000 families have applied for participation in Social Contract program in 2024. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Development and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Jyldyz Polotova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

«Over 8,000 families underwent training in business plans and financial literacy, 4,257 families applied for 100,000 soms,» the deputy minister said.

According to Jyldyz Polotova, 37 percent of Social Contract participants receive a monthly income from 10,000 to 20,000 soms. About 5 percent earn over 40,000 soms per month.

Recall, social contract is an agreement between a poor or low-income family and a territorial unit of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The family receives 100,000 soms to open and develop a small business, but is limited in its right to receive ui-bulogo komok allowance for three years.