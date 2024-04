The World Cup in hand-to-hand fighting Friendship Cup has ended in Moscow. The Federation of this sport of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Almaz Seytaliev won a silver medal, and Asker Usonbaev won a bronze medal.

More than 240 athletes from 27 countries took part in the tournament — Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Ghana, Germany, India, Jordan, Yemen, Kazakhstan, China and others. The Friendship Cup took place in Moscow for the third time.