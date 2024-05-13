Olympics 2024: Women's freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan formed

The women’s freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan, who will represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris (France), has been formed.
The women’s wrestling competitions of the final qualifying tournament ended in Turkey. Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy and Sezim Zhumanazarova failed to secure their berths at the Olympics.
Three athletes will represent Kyrgyzstan at the upcoming Games:
- Aisulu Tynybekova (up to 62 kilograms);
- Meerim Zhumanazarova (up to 68 kg);
- Aiperi Medet kyzy (up to 76 kg).