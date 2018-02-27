Number of organizations dealing with precious metals grows in Kyrgyzstan

The number of business entities involved in operations with precious metals and stones increased in Kyrgyzstan in 2017. The Ministry of Finance reported with reference to the Department of Precious Metals.

According to it, last year, 877 business entities were involved in such operations (in 2016 — 608). According to statistics, most of all entrepreneurs are engaged in the purchase and sale of metals and stones (442) and provide pawnshop services (165).

In addition, in the past year, the number of business entities engaged in the manufacture of jewelry has increased. Now there are 37 of them, this is five more than in 2016.