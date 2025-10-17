15:40
Cabinet moves precious metals and gems transactions to digital format

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the resolution regulating the special registration of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs conducting operations with precious metals and gems.

The decision aims to create more convenient and transparent conditions for citizens and businesses, as well as to transition to digital regulation in this sector.

Under the new system, the registration of companies and entrepreneurs dealing with gold, silver, platinum, and precious stones will be carried out electronically via the State Electronic Services Portal. All documents can be submitted online, and notifications of deregistration will be issued as digitally signed electronic documents within 15 calendar days.

The digital system is expected to reduce paperwork, speed up registration, and enhance transparency in transactions involving precious metals and gems.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/347551/
views: 158
