Uzbekistan thwarts smuggling of jewelry from Kyrgyzstan

Authorities in Uzbekistan have intercepted a batch of jewelry worth 5.7 billion soms smuggled from Kyrgyzstan, the State Security Service of Uzbekistan reported.

To combat smuggling of valuable goods, officers from the Fergana Regional Department of the State Security Service, together with customs authorities, conducted an urgent operation.

A resident of Fergana district, 38, received a large shipment of jewelry illegally transported by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan using bypass routes through the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan state border.

Both individuals were detained while transferring the jewelry to a resident of Jalakuduk district, Andijan region, 28.

The total weight of the seized gold jewelry amounts to 5 kilograms 706 grams, with an estimated initial value of 5,746 billion soms.

Pre-investigation measures are currently underway regarding the detainees.
