Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented

An attempt to smuggle 19 kilograms of gold from Kyrgyzstan has been thwarted in Uzbekistan. According to reports, officers of the Border Troops of the State Security Service, together with the regional department for Fergana region, intercepted the smuggling of jewelry.

Two residents of Fergana district, aged 34 and 32, were detained after illegally crossing the state border and bringing in 19 kilograms and 119 grams of gold jewelry from Kyrgyzstan. The estimated value of the seized items is 20 billion Uzbek sums.

The confiscated evidence has been sent for examination, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is currently under consideration.