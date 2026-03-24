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Kyrgyz jewelers to get gold at discount as Cabinet approves new sales rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for the sale of precious metals to domestic jewelry manufacturers.

According to the resolution, gold will be sold at a 2 percent discount from the fixing price of the London Bullion Market Association.

The document is aimed at supporting local producers and developing the country’s jewelry industry.

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has been tasked with ensuring the allocation of the necessary funds to implement the mechanism.

In addition, purchasing centers and pawnshops have been granted the right to sell jewelry, scrap, and waste of precious metals and stones to an authorized state body.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/367245/
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