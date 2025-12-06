Benefits for jewelers, garment makers, vehicle sales: President signs decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree «On Measures to Support Certain Sectors of the Economy». The presidential press service reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit to the Zhogorku Kenesh within one month a draft law to support jewelers. In particular, the draft law would provide benefits and preferences on the payment of customs duties and taxes when importing equipment and technologies, reagents and semi-finished products for jewelry production, as well as when exporting jewelry for participation in international exhibitions and fairs.

The document would also allow for the legalization, within two months, of previously imported or manufactured jewelry items made of precious metals and establish a moratorium on inspections during the legalization period.

Additionally, the draft law should include provisions ensuring simplified access for domestic producers to raw materials from the State Fund of Precious Metals and Gemstones at discounted prices — 2 percent below the London Bullion Market Association fixing — as well as concessional lending for jewelry industry enterprises.

The draft law should also include:

exemption of individuals and legal entities from paying taxes on the sale of motor vehicles for a period of three years;

exemption of individuals (except those registered as individual entrepreneurs) from fulfilling tax obligations, including payment of penalties and sanctions, on income received before January 1, 2026 from the sale of motor vehicles;

exemption from sales tax on the sale of vehicles and their components manufactured and/or assembled by enterprises of Kyrgyzstan.

The bill prepared by the Cabinet must also reduce income tax rates and social insurance contribution rates for enterprises in the garment industry; reduce social insurance contribution rates for small and medium-sized businesses; set a unified tax rate of 0.1 percent for activities conducted outside Kyrgyzstan; and set a tax rate of 0.1 percent on transactions made through banks in a foreign country.