22:47
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan’s State Security Service has uncovered a channel used to smuggle precious metal items from Turkey through Kyrgyzstan. The agency’s press center reported.

It is noted that a batch worth about $415,000 was seized.

Employees of the departments of the State Security Service for Andijan and Fergana regions detained a resident of Andijan during an operational event while crossing the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. 859 pieces of gold and diamond jewelry with a total weight of 4,155 kilograms and a value of 5,213 billion soums (about $415,000) were seized from the detainee.

«It was established during the preliminary investigation that the detainee was supposed to illegally transport the seized jewelry from Kyrgyzstan for a fee, which, in turn, was imported into the neighboring country from Turkey by more than ten people living in Andijan and Fergana regions,» the statement says.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact under the article «Smuggling on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the identities of the owners of the jewelry are being established.

The smugglers face punishment of up to eight years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/336856/
views: 149
Print
Related
Smugglers transporting phones and medicines to Uzbekistan detained
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
Man with lobsters from Vietnam detained at Ak-Zhol checkpoint
Smuggling of expensive cell phones stopped in Talas
Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled
Large-scale medicines smuggling prevented in Batken region
Smuggling of copper and microchips worth 2 million soms stopped
Channel for smuggling aircraft parts to Kyrgyzstan blocked in Russia
Jewelry stores checked, 82 kilograms of gold items seized in Bishkek
Competing with Turkey is difficult - head of Precious Metals Department
Popular
Moody’s upgrades outlook on Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating to positive Moody’s upgrades outlook on Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating to positive
World Bank survey: Kyrgyzstanis borrow less and face less hunger World Bank survey: Kyrgyzstanis borrow less and face less hunger
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Who borrowed and who pays: Daiyrbek Orunbekov about Kyrgyzstan’s public debt Who borrowed and who pays: Daiyrbek Orunbekov about Kyrgyzstan’s public debt
19 July, Saturday
21:38
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling thro...
21:27
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
21:19
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
19:09
Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline
18:48
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region