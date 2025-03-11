19:09
Jewelry stores checked, 82 kilograms of gold items seized in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security and the Department of Precious Metals under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan checked two jewelry stores in Bishkek and seized 82 kilograms of gold items. The head of the department, Almaz Kadyrakunov, told at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament.

All jewelry for sale must undergo hallmarking, analysis, and be stamped with the letter «N,» but such a stamp was missing on 20 percent of the items in these stores, he told. The sellers could not explain the origin of these products.

Almaz Kadyrakunov said that the sellers face fines from 28,000 to 55,000 soms.

