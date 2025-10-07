11:02
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International Crafts Festival

Founder of Zalkar jewelry brand, Zalkar Askaraliev, represented Kyrgyzstan at an International Crafts Festival in Almaty, which hosted the official ceremony of granting the city the status of World Craft City.

The festival brought together over 100 artisans from Kazakhstan, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States, becoming the largest cultural event in Central Asia dedicated to craftsmanship.

«This is my first time participating in ALA CRAFT festival as a jeweler, and it’s a special honor for me. Previously, I showcased my work as a fashion designer, but now I’m happy to present my jewelry art. Almaty has always been close to my heart, and I’m sincerely delighted that the city has been recognized as a city of artisans and jewelers. We, your neighbors from Kyrgyzstan, celebrate this achievement together with you,» Zalkar Askaraliev said.

According to Aziz Murtazaev, Advisor to the Asia-Pacific Region Board of the World Crafts Council, there are currently more than 72 World Craft Cities worldwide, over 45 of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Among the first in the post-Soviet space to receive this status were Kokand (Uzbekistan), followed by Bukhara and Margilan.

In Kyrgyzstan, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions have also been recognized as craft regions — specializing in yurt production and shyrdak making, respectively.
link: https://24.kg/english/346244/
views: 76
Print
Related
Uzbekistan thwarts smuggling of jewelry from Kyrgyzstan
Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
Jewelry stores checked, 82 kilograms of gold items seized in Bishkek
Competing with Turkey is difficult - head of Precious Metals Department
Most jewelry is smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's jewelers made products from 72.7 kilograms of gold in 2024
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
Kyrgyz artisans to present their works at festival in Makhachkala
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
10:51
Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International Crafts Festival Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International C...
10:45
Procedure for importing seeds into Kyrgyzstan to be simplified
10:36
Bishkek—Kara-Balta highway reconstruction cost Kyrgyzstan $92 million
10:10
Four new water reservoirs commissioned in Osh city
10:06
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture