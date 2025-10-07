Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International Crafts Festival

Founder of Zalkar jewelry brand, Zalkar Askaraliev, represented Kyrgyzstan at an International Crafts Festival in Almaty, which hosted the official ceremony of granting the city the status of World Craft City.

The festival brought together over 100 artisans from Kazakhstan, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States, becoming the largest cultural event in Central Asia dedicated to craftsmanship.

«This is my first time participating in ALA CRAFT festival as a jeweler, and it’s a special honor for me. Previously, I showcased my work as a fashion designer, but now I’m happy to present my jewelry art. Almaty has always been close to my heart, and I’m sincerely delighted that the city has been recognized as a city of artisans and jewelers. We, your neighbors from Kyrgyzstan, celebrate this achievement together with you,» Zalkar Askaraliev said.

According to Aziz Murtazaev, Advisor to the Asia-Pacific Region Board of the World Crafts Council, there are currently more than 72 World Craft Cities worldwide, over 45 of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Among the first in the post-Soviet space to receive this status were Kokand (Uzbekistan), followed by Bukhara and Margilan.

In Kyrgyzstan, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions have also been recognized as craft regions — specializing in yurt production and shyrdak making, respectively.