New equipment planned to be installed in Oncology Center in September

In mid-September, it is planned to build and install equipment in the new Oncology and Hematology Center. The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov announced today at the presentation of the radiotherapy apparatus.

According to him, fund for the support of the oncological service was established as agreed with Centerra Gold.

«Now a commission, consisting of deputies, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the public, doctors is working. Members of the commission study the list of requirements and equipment that is needed by the Oncology Center. The technical specifications are almost ready, a tender will be held soon. I set the condition that manufacturers themselves, not intermediary firms, must take part in it,» Sapar Isakov said.