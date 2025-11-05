Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev has once again visited the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The SCNS press service reported.
Meeting with the medical staff, Kamchybek Tashiev announced that additional equipment — previously requested by doctors — would be purchased for the center soon.
Healthcare workers also asked for the construction of a parking lot for 180 vehicles and a service car. In response, SCNS Chairman promised that the parking lot would be built «in a short time,» and instead of one car, the center would receive ten service vehicles, one for each department.
The center’s staff expressed gratitude for the support.