Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev has once again visited the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The SCNS press service reported.

During the visit, Tashiev handed over six sets of modern medical equipment, including an endoscopic ultrasound system and several ultrasound scanners. The equipment, worth 35.1 million soms, was purchased using funds from the Presidential Stabilization Fund.

Meeting with the medical staff, Kamchybek Tashiev announced that additional equipment — previously requested by doctors — would be purchased for the center soon.

Healthcare workers also asked for the construction of a parking lot for 180 vehicles and a service car. In response, SCNS Chairman promised that the parking lot would be built «in a short time,» and instead of one car, the center would receive ten service vehicles, one for each department.

He added that the modernization of the national healthcare system is ongoing, with new hospitals being built, existing facilities renovated, and technical equipment upgraded. Kamchybek Tashiev also noted that the government plans a significant increase in salaries for medical workers in the future.

The center’s staff expressed gratitude for the support.