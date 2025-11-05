18:51
USD 87.45
EUR 100.46
RUB 1.08
English

Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev has once again visited the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The SCNS press service reported.

During the visit, Tashiev handed over six sets of modern medical equipment, including an endoscopic ultrasound system and several ultrasound scanners. The equipment, worth 35.1 million soms, was purchased using funds from the Presidential Stabilization Fund.

Meeting with the medical staff, Kamchybek Tashiev announced that additional equipment — previously requested by doctors — would be purchased for the center soon.

Healthcare workers also asked for the construction of a parking lot for 180 vehicles and a service car. In response, SCNS Chairman promised that the parking lot would be built «in a short time,» and instead of one car, the center would receive ten service vehicles, one for each department.

He added that the modernization of the national healthcare system is ongoing, with new hospitals being built, existing facilities renovated, and technical equipment upgraded. Kamchybek Tashiev also noted that the government plans a significant increase in salaries for medical workers in the future.

The center’s staff expressed gratitude for the support.
link: https://24.kg/english/349807/
views: 131
Print
Related
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
One in 4 adults in Kyrgyzstan is obese, risk increasing among children
Around 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis need palliative care annually
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
About 20,000 people die in Kyrgyzstan from heart disease annually
Sale of blood abroad banned, doctors required to work in public healthcare
Specialized screening centers proposed to be opened in all regions of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan residents consume 3.5 times more salt than recommended
Kyrgyz doctors to undergo training in France under emergency medicine program
One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood lead levels
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
5 November, Wednesday
17:48
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to child...
17:39
Hemorrhage and sepsis — leading causes of maternal mortality in 2024
17:30
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Embassy in Egypt
17:19
Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promise low-interest loans
16:19
Infant mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan remains high