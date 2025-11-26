Bishkek Emergency Hospital receives rehabilitation equipment

The Bishkek Emergency Hospital received modern rehabilitation equipment. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.
According to the press center, the equipment was supplied as a humanitarian donation with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and H Robotics.
According to the hospital’s Chief Physician, Almaz Kubatbekov, the new equipment will expand patient access to modern rehabilitation methods and improve the quality of medical care.
In 2024, H Robotics already donated 20 Rebless™ units to Kyrgyzstan. These devices are distributed between the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the National Hospital, the Jalal-Abad Interregional Rehabilitation Center Bakyt and the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital.