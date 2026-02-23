Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 116 units of specialized equipment

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the keys to 116 units of new specialized equipment to the Ministry of Emergency Situations today, February 23, at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek. The ceremony was timed to coincide with Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated rescuers on the holiday and noted the government’s systematic efforts to strengthen the agency’s material and technical infrastructure.

Over the past five years, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has received 652 vehicles worth a total of 7 billion soms.

The handover of 116 additional vehicles marked a complete renewal of the ministry’s fleet and is one of the largest modernization efforts since independence.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the state fully funds the agency’s needs. The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ budget for 2025 exceeded 5.5 billion soms. The ministry allocated additional funds for emergency recovery efforts, infrastructure projects, border area development, and the construction of meteorological stations and bridges.

During his speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev devoted special attention to emergency prevention and public awareness campaigns in areas at risk of mudflows, landslides, and earthquakes.

The Cabinet Chairman praised the professionalism of Kyrgyzstan’s rescuers. They carry out complex tasks domestically and internationally: from deep-sea diving and the removal of debris and nets from Issyk-Kul Lake to rescue operations at Lenin Peak and assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey.