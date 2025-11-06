Balykchy receives new municipal equipment worth 100 million soms

A ceremony was held in Balykchy to hand over new municipal equipment for city services. The City Hall reported.

The specialized vehicles were purchased and delivered on the initiative of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev.

7 dump trucks;

2 truck-mounted cranes;

5 watering and cleaning trucks;

3 road sweepers;

13 garbage trucks;

2 electric street sweepers;

2 aerial work platforms;

2 sewage disposal trucks.

The vehicles have been transferred to the balance of municipal enterprises. In total, the city received 36 units of new equipment, including:

All equipment was manufactured in 2025 and meets modern operational standards. According to the municipality, 100 million soms were allocated to upgrade the city’s public utility fleet.