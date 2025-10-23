18:47
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Tashiev: Mortgage housing is planned for construction in Ak-Tala district

During a working visit to Naryn region, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), participated in a ceremony of handing over specialized and agricultural equipment to Ak-Tala district. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the press center, the equipment was purchased using funds from the Presidential Stabilization Fund, from which 110 million soms have been allocated for the district’s needs.

At the ceremony, Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, presented the new equipment and announced that a total of 13 units are planned for purchase, six of which have already been delivered and handed over to local government leaders.

The SCNS Chairman noted that meeting the social needs of the regions is one of the country’s leadership’s top priorities. «Creating conditions for living and working at the local level is an important task for the state. Funding is being allocated, and tangible results are already visible,» he emphasized.

Kamchybek Tashiev also reported that a new maternity hospital, a sports complex with a football field, and mortgage houses for local residents are planned to be built in Ak-Tala district.
link: https://24.kg/english/348303/
views: 102
Print
Related
Osh steps up winter preparations: City receives new snow-removal equipment
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for digital forensics, infrastructure protection
Cabinet hands over equipment and vehicles to Natural Resources Ministry
Bishkekzelenstroi receives equipment for servicing irrigation network
Rehabilitation equipment donated to National Center in Bishkek
Equipment of Beta Group company seized in Naryn
Bishkek Mayor hands over special equipment, vehicles to municipal departments
Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over equipment to Security and Escort Department
120 units of special equipment purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
18:20
Tashiev: Mortgage housing is planned for construction in Ak-Tala district Tashiev: Mortgage housing is planned for construction i...
15:56
Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home
15:51
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
15:44
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
15:40
PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms