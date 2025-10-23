Tashiev: Mortgage housing is planned for construction in Ak-Tala district

During a working visit to Naryn region, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), participated in a ceremony of handing over specialized and agricultural equipment to Ak-Tala district. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the press center, the equipment was purchased using funds from the Presidential Stabilization Fund, from which 110 million soms have been allocated for the district’s needs.

At the ceremony, Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, presented the new equipment and announced that a total of 13 units are planned for purchase, six of which have already been delivered and handed over to local government leaders.

The SCNS Chairman noted that meeting the social needs of the regions is one of the country’s leadership’s top priorities. «Creating conditions for living and working at the local level is an important task for the state. Funding is being allocated, and tangible results are already visible,» he emphasized.

Kamchybek Tashiev also reported that a new maternity hospital, a sports complex with a football field, and mortgage houses for local residents are planned to be built in Ak-Tala district.