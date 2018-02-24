Formaldehyde found on children’s clothes from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan

Formaldehyde was found on children’s clothing in Karaganda (Kazakhstan) imported as a commodity from Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reported.

The media outlet refers to the Deputy Head of the Department of Public Health of Karaganda region Yuriy Zalygin.

According to him, sanitary doctors found in large retail outlets in Karaganda — both in spontaneous markets and in stores, children’s clothing the level of formaldehyde content in which exceeds the permissible standards.

«Most of the products were imported from the markets of Almaty and Bishkek. Formaldehyde is a poison. It can be absorbed into the human body and lead to negative consequences,» Yuriy Zalygin said.

The goods were confiscated, the sellers were fined for 200 million tenge.