Prime Minister demands reasonable prices for fertilizers, fuel and lubricants

«I ask the State Antimonopoly Service to monitor prices for fertilizers, fuel and lubricants during the spring field work,» Sapar Isakov, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, said at a government meeting today.

According to him, one of the main tasks of the government is the high-quality spring field works. «There was little precipitations in the winter and it can cause problems. We need to take measures to accumulate water in sufficient quantities to ensure uninterrupted irrigation,» said Sapar Isakov.

«Pay special attention to this. Every day you need to deal with this issue. Heads of local administrations and local self-governments need to ensure timely and high-quality spring field works. Particular attention should be paid to the irrigation and drainage network. There are problems there. We need to discuss and solve all these issues. We should not repeat the events that took place in Tokmok and other regions of our country,» Sapar Isakov said.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed to ensure the timely supply of mineral fertilizers, fuel and lubricants to the country for spring field work.
