In Kyrgyzstan, gasoline and diesel fuel continue rising in price. The last has grown most of all.

According to the websites of fuel companies, AI 92 gasoline costs on the average 41.2 soms. AI 95 is sold for 44.4-43.2 soms. For two weeks, both gasoline types rose in price by 20-50 tyiyns.

Diesel fuel grew in price most of all — by 1 som. Today, diesel is sold for 41.7-42 soms.

A similar increase in prices was observed a month ago. Then all kinds of fuel also have risen in price.