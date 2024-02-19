10:58
Akylbek Japarov approves plan to contain prices for socially important goods

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted an action plan to curb the rate of growth of prices for socially important food products for 2024. The decision was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov.

The measures are aimed at ensuring stability and saturation of the domestic market, as well as providing state support for domestic production.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that measures had previously been taken to reduce VAT on vegetable oil, flour and wheat to zero rates, as well as to limit the export of a number of goods (feed, onions, mineral fertilizers, etc.), which helped stabilize prices.
