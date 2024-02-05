State regulation of vodka prices introduced in Kyrgyzstan

State regulation of vodka prices was introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov on January 26.

The document introduces minimum prices for vodka produced in the country from January 1, 2024:

Wholesale cost — 156 soms per 0.5 liter of finished product;

Minimum retail price — 158 soms per 0.5 liter of finished product.

These are minimum prices. And they should be indicated during promotions, marketing and other activities, when paying bonuses.

The Cabinet of Ministers recommended the enterprises producing alcoholic beverages in the country to consider the possibility of opening brand-name outlets.