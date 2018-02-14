State prosecution asks 6 years in prison for former owner of Vecherniy Bishkek

The state prosecution asks six years in prison for the former owner of the publishing house Vecherniy Bishkek, Alexander Kim, with confiscation of property, and 27 million soms in favor of the affected party Alexander Ryabushkin.

Oral statements of the parties started in the court. Prosecutors referred to the testimony of Galina Ryabushkina, which, as it was proved, was falsified. She was not acquainted with it and was surprised to learn that the questionnaires were filled in the name of a man.

Prosecutors also referred to the results of two commission-forensic examinations, but experts pointed out — these are preliminary results.

Lawyers demand to acquit their client, noting that his guilt has not been proved, and the investigation was conducted with gross violations of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Alexander Kim is accused of abuse of authority of an employee of a commercial organization and appropriation of entrusted property.