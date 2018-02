Snow avalanches descended on Ala-Buka — Jany-Bazar — Kirovka and Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash roads. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, 300 cubic meters of snow came down at the 99th kilometer of Ala-Buka — Kirovka road. The road was completely cleaned. About 1,500 cubic meters of snow descended at the 5-10th kilometer of Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash road. The route is temporarily closed.

According to preliminary data, no victims were reported.