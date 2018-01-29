16:44
Veiled money transfers carried out through mobile wallets

«Veiled money transfers are carried out through mobile wallets,» said Nazgul Samanchieva, head of the Remote Banking Service Department of Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan OJSC, at a press conference today.

According to her, today work with electronic wallets is built in such a way that during operations one of the subscribers should be identified. In the case of mobile wallets, the system is quite different.

«Today, veiled money transfers are made between the mobile wallets. The balance of mobile phones can be replenished in the near abroad countries, and a user can return this money to his wallet. Thus veiled money transfers from the near abroad countries take place in such a way,» Nazgul Samanchieva summed up.
