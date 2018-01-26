Kyrgyzstanis remember heroism and bravery of Leningrad Siege survivors

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Anna Kutanova, Chairwoman of the Kyrgyz Association of Leningrad Siege Survivors NGO. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president stressed that the defense of Leningrad has always been one of the most heroic pages in the history of the Great Patriotic War.

The siege survivors demonstrated to the whole world not only courage, fortitude and heroism. They showed an example of the honor and strength of the human spirit. We are grateful to you for your social activities. I am confident that you will continue to help in educating the high spiritual and moral qualities of the younger generation. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Keep well. Live long in prosperity. We, on our part, are always ready to support you. We will always remember the heroism and courage of our ancestors who gave us the peace at the cost of their lives,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The Chairwoman of Kyrgyz Association of Leningrad Siege Survivors NGO Anna Kutanova told the president about their activities.

«Our activities are aimed at strengthening peace and harmony in Kyrgyzstan, educating young people in the spirit of patriotism, in order they not to forget about the heroism of their ancestors, about the war and the courage of people who managed to survive the Siege of Leningrad. I want peace and harmony in our house. We honor this date, organize events on the occasion of the liberation of Leningrad from the fascist siege,» said Anna Kutanova.

Member of the NGO Shamil Mukhamedzhanov told how he survived the siege of Leningrad, grew up in an orphanage in Issyk-Kul region, worked for the benefit of his country.

The head of state wished the veterans strong health and all blessings, congratulated Anna Kutanova on her birthday. Veterans received gifts from the President.