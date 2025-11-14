12:09
Sadyr Japarov approves new presidential standard

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the presidential standard of the Kyrgyz Republic as the official distinctive sign and symbol of presidential power.

According to the document, the standard will be presented to the head of state upon his inauguration. The original flag will be displayed in the presidential office at his residence in Bishkek, while duplicates will be used in presidential residences and on vehicles, alongside the national flag.

The standard may also be displayed during ceremonies and other official events attended by the head of state.

The decree approved the technical specifications of the presidential standard. The Presidential Affairs Department is instructed to produce the original and duplicates and ensure their further use.

The decree repealed the decree of the Provisional Government of July 1, 2010 «On the Distinctive Symbols of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The document enters into force on the day of its official publication.
