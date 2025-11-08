Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on arrest of former supporters of Kyrgyz President

Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, commented on the arrest of Kudret Taichabarov, one of the head of state’s former supporters, on his Facebook page.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov once gathered his supporters who had supported him after 2020 and addressed them with the following words: «Thank you for your previous support. You encouraged me to work honestly and establish the rule of law. Now I will fulfill these expectations. I also ask you not to engage in illegal activities and not to harm the state for personal gain.»

The people who supported him received jobs commensurate with their knowledge and experience. Those who succeeded in their jobs continue to work. And those who failed and became involved in various illegal activities have been dismissed. In one of his speeches, the president also reminded his loved ones: «Now I am the same for all the people,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted.

Meanwhile, he added, «some people, saying, ’I once supported him, I can do anything,’ have ended up behind bars.»

«Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov even jailed a close relative for illegal actions. To those who write, ’Kudret Taichabarov once supported Sadyr Japarov,’ we can respond this way: just because someone once supported him does not exempt them from responsibility. Those who sincerely supported him are still living peacefully and continue to support him. From now on, we warn you: if anyone, hiding behind the words, ’I’m close to the president, I used to support him,’ breaks the law, they will be punished just like anyone else,» the head of the Information Policy Service said.

Interior Ministry officers previously detained Kudret Taichabarov, who had previously been named in investigations into his possible ties to organized crime.