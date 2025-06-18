Sadyr Japarov calls on MPs to support creation of financial center in Tamchy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on deputies at a meeting of Parliament to support the creation of a financial center with a special regime in Tamchy.

He noted that, in addition to everything else, the Parliament is considering bills to reduce the tax burden on the population and business entities and to create a special financial investment territory Tamchy with a special legal regime and status.

«I am confident that the deputies at the meetings of committees and plenary session will finalize this draft law and support it. This project will attract huge investments to the country. Caring for citizens, contributing to the development of the state is our duty,» the head of state said.

Earlier, commenting on the bill, MP Dastan Bekeshev noted that this «will be something like an offshore zone, where you can exchange cryptocurrency, invest in securities.» There will be different taxation, and banking legislation will also be different. The financial center will be created at the expense of the republican budget. The Accounts Chamber will not be able to conduct audits there.