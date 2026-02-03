Edil Baisalov confident in President Japarov’s re-election

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, in an interview with 24.kg news agency, stated his confidence in the reelection of incumbent President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Baisalov, under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, the country has demonstrated sustainable development, with «main trajectories» established until 2032, a course he believes will be supported by the majority of citizens.

«God willing, our people will re-elect our president. The only question is whether it will be 75, 85, or 90 percent,» he said.

Baisalov noted that this year will be his last as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers under the current presidential cycle. He emphasized his intention to complete the reforms he has begun, particularly in education, calling school reform key to the country’s future.

The official also stated that the results of the education reforms will only become noticeable in 15 years, with the full effect expected by 2050, when the country, in his words, should achieve «a new generation of competitive Kyrgyzstanis.»