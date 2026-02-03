19:21
USD 87.45
EUR 103.33
RUB 1.14
English

Edil Baisalov confident in President Japarov’s re-election

Photo Sputnik

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, in an interview with 24.kg news agency, stated his confidence in the reelection of incumbent President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Baisalov, under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, the country has demonstrated sustainable development, with «main trajectories» established until 2032, a course he believes will be supported by the majority of citizens.

«God willing, our people will re-elect our president. The only question is whether it will be 75, 85, or 90 percent,» he said.

Baisalov noted that this year will be his last as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers under the current presidential cycle. He emphasized his intention to complete the reforms he has begun, particularly in education, calling school reform key to the country’s future.

The official also stated that the results of the education reforms will only become noticeable in 15 years, with the full effect expected by 2050, when the country, in his words, should achieve «a new generation of competitive Kyrgyzstanis.»
link: https://24.kg/english/360456/
views: 151
Print
Related
Edil Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan will triple healthcare spending
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Sadyr Japarov approves new presidential standard
Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on arrest of former supporters of Kyrgyz President
President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation
President gets acquainted with environmental project in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov visits remote Enilchek village in Issyk-Kul region
We will turn Kyrgyzstan into logistics hub for Central Asia and EAEU — Baisalov
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
19:19
Cabinet Chairman discusses in UAE law enforcement agencies digitalization Cabinet Chairman discusses in UAE law enforcement agenc...
19:08
Adylbek Kasymaliev holds talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
18:10
Edil Baisalov confident in President Japarov’s re-election
18:03
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
17:55
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project