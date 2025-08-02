Sadyr Japarov visits remote Enilchek village in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the remote Enilchek village in Issyk-Kul region. The presidential press secretary, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, 35 families live in the village. It is located at an altitude of 2,500 meters above sea level. The road there goes through a pass, the altitude of which is 3,800 meters.

The head of state was accompanied by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev and the Minister of Transport Absattar Syrgabaev.

«Sadyr Japarov talked with local residents. The President noted that an opportunity had arisen to closely engage in the development of hard-to-reach settlements. In this regard, he instructed the Minister of Transport to begin work on the construction of a high-quality road leading to the village. The villagers said that their children go to school only until the 9th grade, then they complete their secondary education in Karakol. They asked to provide their children with housing in Karakol,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov assured that the possibility of supporting residents of remote regions in resolving housing issues through State Mortgage Company would be considered.