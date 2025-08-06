19:55
President gets acquainted with environmental project in Issyk-Kul region

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the implementation of the project «Environmental management of Issyk-Kul Lake and sustainable tourism development» in Cholpon-Ata. The press service of the head of state reported.

The project is aimed at preserving the ecological purity of the lake and developing the infrastructure of the tourist region.

As the Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev stated, the key tasks are the construction of a new sewage system covering Cholpon-Ata, the villages of Bosteri, Baktuu-Dolonotu and Kara-Oi, as well as the construction of a new sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14,200 cubic meters per day.

In addition, the project provides for the construction of 12 pumping stations, two of which are already under construction. Measures for the maintenance and efficient operation of all new facilities are also provided.

As part of the development of tourism infrastructure, it is planned to improve the Alykul Osmonov Park, reconstruct the Cholpon-Ata museums and the Saimaluu-Tash complex, and create modern promenades with bicycle and jogging paths along the shore.

The total cost of the project is $64.9 million. The Asian Development Bank will finance the project: $31 million was provided as a grant, $25 million as a loan, and $8.9 million — from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Contracts for the construction of treatment facilities and pumping stations were signed with China Road and Alkatash companies. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.
