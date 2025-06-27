President warns officials: Steal from the treasury — repay tenfold

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov posted an address to government officials on his social media account in response to ongoing corruption.

He announced that in September, a commission of specialists will be created to inspect works funded from the state treasury, including construction sites and newly paved roads.

«We will check across the entire country how much money came into your hands, what work was done, for what amount, and how much was stolen. I will personally oversee this. Whoever stole will repay tenfold and go to prison. Don’t forget it. Who wants to steal one million soms to repay it ten times over and end up in jail? I think none of you do. It doesn’t matter who you are — we will show no leniency. Forget how things used to be. If you’re not satisfied with your government salary, leave for the private sector,» the president wrote.

Sadyr Japarov reminded officials that he was elected with a mandate from the people: «The state treasury is sacred, don’t steal from it and don’t let others steal.»

Unfortunately, some officials still greedily take funds allocated from the treasury for social and other construction projects. Let’s take the recent events in Tokmok as an example. What kind of foolishness is this? Sadyr Japarov

He highlighted that this year, Tokmok and Kara-Balta each received 1 billion soms from the state budget.

«With 2 billion soms, Tokmok and Kara-Balta could have been turned into flourishing cities. Our good intention was to allocate another 1 billion each next year to make these cities prosper. Sadly, it’s clear that local leaders and contractors have become mired in corruption. Let everyone remember: in September, a commission of specialists will be formed to inspect treasury-funded projects, construction sites, and paved roads,» the president emphasized.

He pointed out that «the natural resources we currently benefit from are not infinite — they are temporary. They will run out. Our eternal future lies in tourism and production.»

«Therefore, let’s fix every sector of our republic as soon as possible and build our eternal future. Work on this with all your strength,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.

On June 24, in front of officials and law enforcement officers, right during a meeting, Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusubaliev was detained on instructions from SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev. Along with him, another official, the head of a construction company, and the person responsible for building a cultural and recreation park were detained. All four have been charged under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.