Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview

Official incomes of heads of Central Asian countries vary depending on the economic situation, standard of living, and political system. In most cases, exact figures are not published, but approximate estimates are available based on official sources and government statements.

Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earns 10.4 million tenge per year, which is equivalent to about 867,000 tenge per month (about $2,000). This is one of the highest salaries in the region, reflecting the size of the country’s economy.

Uzbekistan



Shavkat Mirziyoyev earns about $80,000 per year: this is about $6,600 per month. For a republic with a rapidly growing economy and a large population, this amount is considered relatively moderate.

Tajikistan



In 2024, Emomali Rahmon donated his monthly salary to the fight against COVID-19, but the exact amount was not disclosed. According to other sources, the President of Tajikistan earns about $50,000 annually (approximately $4,100 per month). Given the country’s low standard of living, this is a relatively significant income by local standards.

Kyrgyzstan



According to his 2023 tax return, President Sadyr Japarov earned 2,760,335 soms, which is about $31,500 per year, or $2,600 per month. By local standards, this is a modest income for a head of state.

Turkmenistan



In 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow approved a 10 percent salary increase across the country, but the specific figures were never disclosed. Turkmenistan is a closed country, but it is assumed that the president’s income is high, given the country’s revenue from the energy sector.

Financial openness is a key indicator of government transparency and public trust in state institutions. In Central Asia, where issues like corruption and lack of openness are often discussed, understanding the real incomes of national leaders provides insight into the fairness and efficiency of the system.

Moreover, salaries are only part of the leaders’ income, because they often have access to state resources, benefits and preferences that are not included in official figures.