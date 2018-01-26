14:50
Shelters for homeless people opened in all districts of Bishkek

Shelters for homeless people were opened in all districts of Bishkek, the mayor’s office reports. This decision was made in connection with a cold snap and stable frosts in the coming days.

Temporary shelters for homeless people receive people around the clock.

In Pervomaisky district, Kolomto center provides homeless people with hot meals, bed and medical aid. Charity Center was opened in Leninsky district for women and children. There are 38 people, 18 of them are children now.

Shelters were also opened in Oktyabrsky and Sverdlovsky districts. Hot meals are served daily, and a medical examination is carried out once a week.
