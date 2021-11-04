Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishkek

Temporary shelters for the homeless people have been opened in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The temporary shelters have been opened on November 1 in Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky districts.

A temporary shelter in Oktyabrsky district of the capital is located in the 12th on Tokombayev Street. It is designed for 80 people. The shelter can be contacted by phone: 0312511938, 0559180218 — specialist of the social services sector of the district Stalbek Esenkulov.

Another temporary shelter for 40 people is located in Sverdlovsky district at the address: Fere Street, 34a. Telephone for inquiries: 0312360335, 0706168877 — chief specialist of the social services sector of the district Erkin Mamaev.

Kolomto municipal institution operates all year round on the territory of Pervomaisky district at the address: Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 423. It is designed for 70 people. Minimal services are provided there: one-time hot meals, overnight accommodation, washing, sanitizing, provision with clothes.

The City Hall noted that law enforcement officers and ambulance teams should deliver people in need to shelters. «If you see homeless people who need help, please call: 102 (police) and 103 (ambulance),» the statement says.

They are provided with one-time hot meals. A police officer is always on duty in all capital’s shelters for safety, and doctors and nurses from Family Medicine Centers regularly provide the necessary medical assistance.