14:46
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishkek

Temporary shelters for the homeless people have been opened in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The temporary shelters have been opened on November 1 in Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky districts.

A temporary shelter in Oktyabrsky district of the capital is located in the 12th on Tokombayev Street. It is designed for 80 people. The shelter can be contacted by phone: 0312511938, 0559180218 — specialist of the social services sector of the district Stalbek Esenkulov.

Another temporary shelter for 40 people is located in Sverdlovsky district at the address: Fere Street, 34a. Telephone for inquiries: 0312360335, 0706168877 — chief specialist of the social services sector of the district Erkin Mamaev.

Kolomto municipal institution operates all year round on the territory of Pervomaisky district at the address: Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 423. It is designed for 70 people. Minimal services are provided there: one-time hot meals, overnight accommodation, washing, sanitizing, provision with clothes.

The City Hall noted that law enforcement officers and ambulance teams should deliver people in need to shelters. «If you see homeless people who need help, please call: 102 (police) and 103 (ambulance),» the statement says.

They are provided with one-time hot meals. A police officer is always on duty in all capital’s shelters for safety, and doctors and nurses from Family Medicine Centers regularly provide the necessary medical assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/212660/
views: 34
Print
Related
Hospice for seriously ill homeless people opened in Bishkek
21 homeless people found in Bishkek for two days
Bishkek City Hall plans to build center for homeless people
At least 34 homeless people found in Bishkek for two days
British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan helps to feed the homeless
Homeless people tested for HIV and tuberculosis in Bishkek
Shelters for homeless people work in Bishkek
Three homeless people die of hypothermia in Bishkek
City center for homeless people to be built in Bishkek
104 homeless children officially registered in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
14:40
Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishkek Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishke...
14:14
Six orphanage alumni get municipal apartments in Bishkek
13:40
Woman falls from fourth floor balcony in Bishkek
13:30
Population census to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 25 to April 3, 2022
13:13
Deputy Chairman of Security Council about Kabul and ISIS threat