Shelters for homeless people work in Bishkek

Shelters for homeless people work in an intensive mode with the onset of cold weather in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to it, an employee of a district police department is always on duty at all capital’s shelters for security, doctors and nurses of family medicine centers provide the necessary medical assistance.

«Law enforcement officers and ambulance teams should take those in need to shelters. If you see homeless people who need help, please call 102 (police) and 103 (ambulance),» the municipality noted.

Many homeless people come to shelters to just get a hot meal, warm themselves and leave immediately, some stay overnight.

The shelters operate in all districts of the city. They have conditions for stay, people are provided with one-time hot meals daily.