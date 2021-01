At least 34 homeless people have been detected in Bishkek for two days. Press service of the Department of Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

They were taken to Kolomto municipal institution. Homeless people can get hot meals, temporary accommodation and medical care there.

«The Patrol Police Service of Bishkek urges citizens to immediately inform the police if they see such people on the streets. They are also part of our society,» the state service stressed.