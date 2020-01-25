British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan helps to feed the homeless

Ambassador of the UK to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett visited a shelter for the homeless in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The diplomat, together with the Red Crescent volunteers, fed the guests of the shelter with hot rice soup and fresh bread. Each received a serving in special food containers, the City Hall reports. The campaign is carried out jointly with the Social Development Department of the City Hall of the capital and will last until April 2020.

Oktyabrsky district — a shelter for the homeless. It is located in the 12 th microdistrict on Tokombaev Street in the building of the improvement combine. Telephone: 0312511938, 0708074040, 0559180218;

microdistrict on Tokombaev Street in the building of the improvement combine. Telephone: 0312511938, 0708074040, 0559180218; Sverdlovsky district — a house for temporary (seasonal) stay of homeless people. It is located on the territory of the former combine for improvement of the district at the address: 34a, Fere Street. Telephone: 0312360335, 0706168877;

Leninsky district — a shelter for women with children in difficult life situations at the Charity Center Public Foundation. It is located on Trudovaya Street, 10. Telephone: 0312644871, 0550546622. «Guests are provided with one-time hot meal, overnight accommodation, medical, social and legal assistance,» the City Hall reports;

Pervomaisky district — Kolomto municipal institution operates the year round. It is located on Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 413. Telephone: 0312304855. «People can stay overnight, have a hot meal, undergo a physical examination and primary sanitation, as well as to take a shower and wash clothes in the laundry room. If they have no clothes, we will provide with them,» the press service notes.

The City Hall recalls the addresses of temporary shelters for those, who also want to help the homeless: